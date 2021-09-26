CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY Inspirations: Inspired by greatness

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
 6 days ago
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For me, family is a source of inspiration. My grandmother was born in Philadelphia, the child of Irish immigrants. Her father owned a saloon during prohibition that catered to neighborhood factory workers. She moved to Central New York in the 1970s when my grandfather got a job at P&C Foods.

