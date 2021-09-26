CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers are using tech to keep tabs on those working from home

By Lauren Barry
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago
How would you feel if your boss could show up inside your home at any time, unannounced?. As the Delta variant spreads and working remote has become more of a somewhat permanent reality for many, some employees have been dealing with just that. David, a man who spoke with The...

Real Simple

5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot. Getting a remote position has long been the goal for many seeking a more flexible work environment, but even more so since the start of the pandemic. A study by Owl Labs called State of Remote Work found that because of COVID-19, close to 70 percent of full-time employees were working from home in 2020. But now, with vaccination rates increasing, some companies have started to call their employees back to the office—however, not everyone wants to return.
ECONOMY
The Independent

PWC: 40,000 Americans told they can work from anywhere as one of biggest employers yet goes full remote

Accounting and consulting firm PwC has decided to permanently allow its 40,000 client-service employees in the US to work remotely from anywhere.PwC’s new policy will allow the majority of its 55,000 American employees to work virtually if they want. The company's support staff and employees in areas such as human resources and legal were earlier allowed to work virtually full time.The remote-work policy is a tectonic shift from the accounting industry’s traditional work culture that encourages people to put in overtime and work in the office till late at night.“We’re confident we can manage hybrid teams,” said PwC's deputy people...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Covid and remote work changed the workplace. Now let's change the work week — to 4 days.

There is an inconvenient truth about modern employment: Many people hate their jobs. Even before the pandemic, a global Gallup poll found that approximately 85 percent of people were not engaged at work.Two-thirds of Americans reported feeling negatively about their work, while 25 percent of British sick days can be traced back to stress generated in the workplace.
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

This startup will fire unvaxxed workers. Big Tech won’t say the same.

As employers wait for the Department of Labor to issue a new rule requiring employee vaccine mandates, a big question looms: Will companies fire workers who don't comply?. Many of the tech giants won't say. A couple of companies have confirmed that they won't: Both Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Pure Storage said vaccination is not a condition of employment, though it's required to come to the office.
SOFTWARE
crawfordcountynow.com

10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on

10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on. Remote work is here to stay for workers in industries who don’t need to be in a building to do their jobs. Work and personal lives met in unprecedented ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, with workplace aspects like productivity and collaboration meeting the personal aspects of childcare, eldercare, and mental health of employees. While lives were upset in many ways, workers mostly reported seeing increased benefits of working from home, forcing a reckoning of what “back to normal” will look like as it becomes safe to re-enter the office. Employees mostly reported increased benefits of working from home, while employers aren’t so sure if they want to let the trend continue.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

The best home tech that works without an app

Many of us already spend too much time staring at our screens and, increasingly, modern gadgets seem to be operated, or require setting up, with an app or a QR code. But not all. The product types below often fall within the bounds of app-controlled kit but here the focus is on models that simply use an old-school remote control or manual buttons.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

How To Keep Better Track Of Your Work-at-home Employees

The global workforce has now accepted remote working as the new standard. Rather than full-time employees, companies are hiring work-at-home individuals who can get more done in less time without the confines of an office. These employees are expected to perform just as well or even better than their onsite counterparts, but staying organized and on task while working alone takes some preparation.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Times

Work from home is overhyped

A recent study by product review site Digital.com claims that 69 percent of businesses in the U.S. have “permanently closed” some or all of their office spaces since March 2020, and 37 percent have permanently closed all of their office space. Wow! Do you believe that? I don’t. Then there’s...
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

10 Ways to Cope with Remote Work to Make Working From Home Enjoyable

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to confusion and isolation for our global workforce. Companies have had to turn completely to remote working, but technology makes it easier to work remotely. Understanding how to implement tech tools to enhance productivity while working remotely is crucial for any company. In this post, you’ll find 10 tech tips and hacks to make remote working productive and fun. These tools solve the problem of virtual teams to help organize documents and tasks, to make it easier for the teams.
TECHNOLOGY
Baton Rouge Business Report

More companies using surveillance technology to keep tabs on remote workers

The spread of the delta variant has kept many of America’s office employees working from home and fueled a rise in surveillance technologies by employers—in finance, law, technology and other industries—eager to keep tabs on their remote workforce, according to The Washington Post. A growing number of businesses are adopting...
TECHNOLOGY
Crain's New York Business

Employers looking to establish parameters for remote work

The children who unexpectedly guest-starred on so many pandemic videoconferences are apt to play a much smaller role in the post-Covid work-from-home world. With hybrid schedules and remote work expected to continue even after the pandemic ends, U.S. companies are moving from Covid stopgaps to setting parameters for employees seeking flexibility. Chief among them, according to labor lawyers, are rules ensuring that someone else will take care of the kids during the workday.
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

5 ways working from home saves the environment

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It has been nearly two years since we first faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Most companies that could adapt to the new safe ways of doing business accepted the measures and sent their employees to work from home. Many people lost their regular...
ENVIRONMENT
Baton Rouge Business Report

Remote-work technology follows employees back to the office

Workers across the country are getting dressed up and commuting into the office after months of doing their jobs from home—only to be forced to attend Zoom meetings and send Slack messages from their desk as if they’d never left their living rooms because the delta variant of coronavirus is spreading fast.
TECHNOLOGY
