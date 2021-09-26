CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcata, CA

Taking the ‘Max the Vax’ challenge

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Arcata has won a “Max the Vax” COVID-19 vaccination competition sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California. “I was encouraged at how many folks took up the challenge and reported in about getting a vaccination. They are loving their neighbors and that is one important way we act as disciples of Jesus Christ,” said the Rt. Rev. Megan Traquair, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California since June 2019.

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Texas rally launches day of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women's rights advocates gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest against the country's most restrictive abortion law, launching a series of 660 marches around the United States in support of reproductive freedom. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters assembled in sweltering...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
Alturas, CA
City
Gridley, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
City
Quincy, CA
City
Galt, CA
City
Arcata, CA
City
Davis, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Society
City
Bishop, CA
Arcata, CA
Society
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Arcata, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Society
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
County
Humboldt County, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy