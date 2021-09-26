Taking the ‘Max the Vax’ challenge

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Arcata has won a “Max the Vax” COVID-19 vaccination competition sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California. “I was encouraged at how many folks took up the challenge and reported in about getting a vaccination. They are loving their neighbors and that is one important way we act as disciples of Jesus Christ,” said the Rt. Rev. Megan Traquair, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California since June 2019.