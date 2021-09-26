Soroptimist award applications are available

Soroptimist International of Humboldt Bay is offering six monetary awards and/or scholarships for women and young women in the community. • The Ruby Award honors women who, through their professional or personal efforts, are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women or girls. Honorees are women who have worked to improve the lives of other women or girls. The winner of this club-level award will receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice and be recognized at an event in her honor. She will also be eligible to compete at a higher level of Soroptimist organizations.