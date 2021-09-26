CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review | ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ loses some power moving to screen

By Mark Meszoros
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear Evan Hansen” is an emotionally powerful and highly entertaining stage musical, one telling a contemporary story of teen loneliness and suicide that folds in how social media can affect people both positively and negatively. In 2017, it won six Tony Awards, including those for best musical and Best Actor...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Cancel culture works fast these days. Properties that were once considered beacons of art a few years ago are now being questioned for their representations and motives. One such project is the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Critics and audiences have questioned whether or not this material has aged well.
Middletown Press

Why Do People Hate the 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie So Much?

We may as well get this out of the way now: Ben Platt is 28 years old. He was 23 when he originated the lead role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, after playing the anxious, socially awkward high school student in out-of-town and Off-Broadway runs. Platt would eventually win the Tony for Hansen, and the Broadway production itself would go home with nine awards, including Best Musical. It was more or less instantly canonized by the pundits, the public, and the Powers That Be (Musical Theater Division), with many people singling out Platt’s vocal range and physically taxing, open-wound performance. The praise wasn’t unanimous — even Hamilton, in its monocultural heyday, had its dissenters — but that didn’t stop its star from being the subject of fawning profiles. His last performance as Evan was on November 19th, 2017. A career as a next-gen Tommy Tune was more or less assured.
kldjfb.xyz

Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ goes from stage glory to screen disaster

It didn’t have to be this way. Or maybe, it was always going to be this way. Yet, it’s still incredibly strange to watch the translation from stage to screen of a Tony-winning smash hit musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” go so horribly awry. Or perhaps, despite the fervent fandom and the awards for best musical, best score, best actor and best actress, this musical about a depressed, isolated teenager who gets caught up in a big, bad lie about a classmate’s suicide was a bit suspect to begin with.
Amandla Stenberg
Kaitlyn Dever
Stephen Chbosky
Julianne Moore
Zoe
Justin Paul
Danny Pino
Ben Platt
stljewishlight.org

A disconcerting Ben Platt is the chief failure of the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie adaptation

Ninety-five percent of movies manipulate the viewer. At some point, the story and acting are twisted or presented in a manner that is supposed to grab your emotions, or evoke some memory. There’s a moment that just seems like a huge reach. The key is not allowing the manipulation to be so blatant, that it deters from the overall message and execution of the film. Instead of provoking thought, it just triggers anger and displacement.
Miami Herald

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ review: A Broadway hit misses on screen. Tony winner Ben Platt’s age? It’s not the real problem

So much storytelling in popular culture, musical theater included, relies on the narrative usefulness and emotional exploitation of the delayed secret. And “Dear Evan Hansen” would be nothing without it. At his therapist’s urging, high school senior Evan, dealing with social anxiety disorder and a harsh self-image, writes letters of...
WTOP

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ director Stephen Chbosky adapts from stage to screen

Hear the full conversation on today’s “Beyond the Fame” podcast. In 2015, “Dear Evan Hansen” premiered at Arena Stage before becoming a Broadway smash that won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Ben Platt. This Friday, the musical hits the big screen directed by Stephen Chbosky,...
Vincennes Sun Commercial

'Dear Evan Hansen' takes message to big screen

Tony winner Ben Platt returns in the film adaptation of the hit musical, joined by Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Amandla Stenberg. David Daniel has a look.
CinemaBlend

Dear Evan Hansen’s Amandla Stenberg On Bringing A New Song To The Movie

The movie industry is finally getting back to normal, with a number of highly anticipated projects finally hitting theaters. This year has already seen a number of musical adaptations on the big screen, the most recent being Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen. And actress Amandla Stenberg recently opened up about bringing a new song to the movie version.
Houston Chronicle

Fascinating and flummoxing, the 'Dear Evan Hansen' movie still strikes a chord

Considering the stage musical "Dear Evan Hansen's" titular wallflower at one point belts out the mantra, "All that it takes is a little reinvention," it was perhaps inevitable that the creative team behind the Tony Award-winning show wouldn't be satisfied with a by-the-numbers film version. In adapting his own work,...
Distractify

The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Was Filmed in Authentic High School Locations

In recent months, the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation has caused quite a stir across the internet. Every aspect of the film — from the casting of Ben Platt in the titular role to the plot of the movie-musical — caused controversy, but at last, the film has opened in theaters. While there are people who still have qualms with Dear Evan Hansen, there is one thing that the film has right: the setting.
mymagic949.com

Win a 4-pack of advance screening passes to Dear Evan Hansen!

Universal Pictures proudly presents an honest and original story for the outsider in all of us. From the songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman... Dear Evan Hansen. Enter below, and you could win a 4-pack of advanced screening passes to Dear Evan Hansen!. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
MLive.com

“Dear Evan Hansen” movie premiere: How to watch, cast, trailer

Dear Evan Hansen, the movie, premieres today. Tickets are available now on Fandango. The emotional and wildly popular musical is finally here—on the big screen. Ben Platt reprises his lead role as a high schooler desperately trying to fit in and find himself in Dear Evan Hansen. Adapted from the...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Dear Evan Hansen” and Netflix’s “Midnight Mass”

Only at the movies, the big screen version of the Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” sings its way to the theaters. And over on Netflix, the new 7-episode series “Midnight Mass” from Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Doctor Sleep”). Which one is my pick of the week? Take a look.
Distractify

How Long Will the 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Be in Theaters? It's Getting Lukewarm Reviews

Eccentric theater kids and introverted film nerds collide when Broadway musicals are adapted into films, and the most recent case of this is 2021's Dear Evan Hansen, which was just released in theaters today, Sept. 24, 2021. The six-time Tony-winning musical initially gained much attention in December 2016 for its raw portrayals of depression, social anxiety, and adolescent uncertainty, along with teen suicide as a major plot point.
signalscv.com

Dear Evan Hansen Online: How to Watch Full Movie for free?

Dear Evan Hansen movie is a musical written by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. We will explain how you can watch Dear Evan Hansen 2021 Full movie online for free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime or some other streaming service. The story of Dear Evan Hansen centers around the 15-year old title character’s struggle with social anxiety disorder and depression as he deals with his overprotective parents over the course of several years.
