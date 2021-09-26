Author festival features alternative activity

The local Children’s Author Festival has been postponed by the pandemic, but participating children’s authors remain excited for its in-person return. Despite the postponement of the in-person event, organizers of the Children’s Author Festival have created a virtual Beanstack Reading Challenge that is going on now until Oct. 23. Beanstack is interactive software that makes a game of reading, writing and other activities. A parent of other caregiver signs up for a family account that can include all readers in the family. More information about this virtual event may be obtained by visiting the Humboldt County Library’s Beanstack site (https://humlib.beanstack.org) or downloading its app from the Google Play or App Store. More information about the event may also be viewed on the event’s website.