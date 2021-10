Since 2020, the UWF Music Department has accumulated a generous donation totaling over $8.5 million. The recent gift that put the department over the top was made by Dr. Herman Rolfs before his passing in August 2020. Herman purchased an Imperial Bösendorfer piano as a way to help UWF’s music students in need and commemorate his late wife, Valerie, who died in November 2019.

