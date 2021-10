When Vin Diesel announced “Riddick 4”, fans all over the world were happy. Now the action film about the antihero could even be finished faster than expected. In Hollywood, Vin Diesel has long been one of the top actors in the action genre and was able to score with fans around the world, especially with the “The Fast and the Furious” series. His most popular characters include Dominic Toretto (“The Fast and the Furious”), Xander Cage (“xXx – Triple X”), Groot (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Riddick (“Pitch Black – Planet of Darkness”). The latter in particular is currently on everyone’s lips, as Diesel has already announced “Riddick 4” and has confirmed its start of production. Now the actor announced new information about the film.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO