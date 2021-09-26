First Alert Weather: A pleasant, mostly dry Sunday

ROCHESTER, (WHEC) — We'll round out the first weekend of fall with another rather nice day Sunday. We'll see a good deal of sun through the first half of the day before clouds begin to increase later in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of a shower will be brief and through the Finger Lakes late morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, we should remain dry, but a bit breezy at times with a wind out of the west gusting to 25 mph. A warm front lifting through later this evening will increase our clouds and bring a few showers overnight.