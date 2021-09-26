CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Blackness and Latinidad are not mutually exclusive. Here's what it means to be Afro-Latino in America

By Amir Vera, Alexander Pineda, CNN
Albany Herald
 6 days ago

Joel Alvarado was 6 years old when his mother pulled him aside and asked him to be discreet as he was getting ready to meet his grandmother in Puerto Rico. "She made me aware that my grandmother was much darker than my other relatives, especially from her side of the family, and she didn't want me to say anything out of turn or something about her skin color," said Alvarado, 50, the executive vice president of the Atlanta-based government relations firm Ohio River South.

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Culture thrives in America's most Hispanic, Latino state: New Mexico

(MOSCOW) — As the Hispanic and Latino population grows throughout the U.S., New Mexico has established itself as a haven for people of Latin American and Hispanic descent. That culture can be seen throughout the streets -- in the Pueblo- and Spanish-style architecture, the traditional santeros and the Mexican artistry.
POLITICS
wypr.org

Clint Smith, On America's Reckoning With The Brutal History Of Slavery

The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates that there are about 2,000 Confederate Monuments in the United States. Baltimore took down four of its confederate monuments in 2017. In writer Clint Smith’s hometown of New Orleans, the city has also removed four monuments. But as he reports in his recent book, at least 100 statues, parks, and streets in the Big Easy are still named after Confederate figures.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
defendernetwork.com

Let the People Be Heard: What does being Afro-Latinx mean?

It goes without saying that Blackness and Latinidad aren’t mutually exclusive. The identity of being Black and Hispanic is multifaceted and multidimensional. If you didn’t notice, this is Hispanic Heritage Month, and as we continue to celebrate Latinx history, their contributions to society, and the culture, we often don’t take into consideration the complex identities within the Latinx community. Why celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month without making these complex identities a topic of discussion? What does being “Hispanic” mean?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Latin America#Black Communities#Racial Injustice#Ohio River South#Black Latinos#Black And Hispanic#Cnn#Africans#The European Spaniards#Amherst College
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
explore venango

Paddling to Find What America Means

This past weekend a wanderer came through Franklin. A seeker really, a documenter, a man alone but among many, a former missionary on a different kind of mission, a paddler. (Photo: Oil City’s Gale Boocks wanted to present a gift he received from a famed paddler to Neal Moore, who is paddle across the U.S. and made a stop here in the Oil region this past weekend. They met up and this is an account of this connection. Article and photos by: Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy