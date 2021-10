Coming into this game, the New York Yankees had a series victory in hand, but let’s be honest, with six games coming up against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, finishing the sweep was of utmost importance. In a game that both teams did their best to hand to their opponent, the top four hitters in the Yankees order scored four runs in the eighth inning to seal the sweep, as the Yankees won, 6-3, on Sunday night in Boston.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO