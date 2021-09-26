CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

52 for 2021 Week 38 The Devil's Frying Pan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Mrs T and I, joined by our friend Jonathan, once again set off on our Dartmoor excursion which was was done again over 2 days but for a different reason. I took some shots during the first day’s recce and the weather was forecast for similar on Friday so I decided to go out with the Fujifilm GFX50S and the Bronica 6x6 film camera to get a couple of specific shots in a panorama aspect ratio this time alone. Great Mis Tor and it’s smaller sister Little Mis Tor sit on the edge of the military firing ranges but are outside the danger area. Great Mis Tor is indeed great (huge) and on it’s high point there is a range flag but also the “Mistor Pan” which is a rock basin also known as “The Devil’s Frying Pan”. Even after the long dry spell we have enjoyed the pan had water in it.

