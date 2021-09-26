CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Living sustainably has been called many things over the years

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 1940s, progressive and futuristic farmers were aware of the big mistakes farmers and ranchers had made in the earlier days causing lands to deteriorate. Today, we are still trying to improve our relationship with the environment Terms like sustainable agriculture, integrated pest management, organic farming and permaculture are used by folks concerned about minimizing our negative impact on the planet. We now focus on minimizing our carbon footprint as we experience the effects of global warming.

