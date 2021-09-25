CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Jack Coan went to the locker room with what appeared to be a left leg injury halfway through the third quarter of No. 12 Notre Dame’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coan limped off the field after a third down the Fighting Irish were unable to convert. The game was tied at 10.

The senior transfer from Wisconsin went to the medical tent on the sideline, and then after trying to make a warm-up throw walked slowly toward the tunnel with a member of the Notre Dame staff.

Drew Pyne replaced Coan on Notre Dame’s next offensive series.

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Jack Coan says reunion vs. Wisconsin Badgers will be 'weird'

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Chicago's Soldier Field. "It's definitely going to be weird," said Coan, a 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback who went 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers. "It's going to be a lot of my friends I'm going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game and I like to think I won't get more excited for one game than the next."
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz said about Jack Coan, Notre Dame on Monday

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is approaching Saturday’s contest against Notre Dame like it’s just another big-time college football game. A big game it is. Though there is another obvious storyline: Mertz taking the field across from former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan—the Badgers presumptive starter last season before a foot injury derailed his year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Jack Coan propels No. 12 Notre Dame past Purdue

Jack Coan threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Notre Dame pulled away for a 27-13 win over visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind. Kyren Williams had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Notre Dame (3-0), which posted its biggest win of the season. Avery Davis led Fighting Irish receivers with five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan sounds off on facing former team

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan admits it’s going to be “weird” when the No. 12-ranked Fighting Irish takes on his former team, No. 18-ranked Wisconsin. “It’s definitely going to be weird,” Coan said via ESPN. “It’s going to be a lot of my friends I’m going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game and I like to think I won’t get more excited for one game than the next.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updates Jack Coan injury

Notre Dame pulled off a commanding 41-13 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, but quarterback Jack Coan left the matchup early with a left ankle injury. Head Coach Brian Kelly met with the media after the game and said he is “pretty optimistic” Coan wont miss next week’s game against No. 8 Cincinnati.
COLLEGE SPORTS
La Crosse Tribune

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan leaves matchup with Badgers in third quarter

CHICAGO — Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan took a slow walk to the locker room Saturday favoring an injured leg. The former University of Wisconsin player was injured when he was sacked by Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig in the third quarter. He stayed in the game briefly but entered the team's medical tent at the end of the drive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Switching sides: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is all in on beating the Badgers

Jonathan Taylor doesn’t tweet much. Less than once per day, on average, since the second-year Indianapolis Colts running back joined Twitter in September 2014, in fact. When he does share something on the social media platform, it’s usually a retweet related to where he played college football: Wisconsin. Sometimes he tweets his own Colts or Badgers content, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Cardinal

Badgers set to face Notre Dame, Coan, in Chicago

Fresh off a week of rest, the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will take the field Saturday morning against the 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). Although this is officially a home game for Wisconsin, it will take place at Soldier Field, which happens to be 58 miles closer to South Bend than it is to Madison. Thus, both fan bases are likely to be well represented — and well hydrated — for the 11 a.m. kickoff.
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan's biggest adjustment

Irish grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan has been named a Top 25 Candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Since taking over the starting job for the Irish, he's 77 for 128 with 986 passing yards, and 9 touchdowns through four games. Head coach Brian Kelly said Coan's biggest...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
