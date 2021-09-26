CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexley, OH

Meet the Authors: Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 26

By Subscribe
Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

• Ronald H. Balson: The National Jewish Book Award winner has a new thriller — “Defending Britta Stein,” about a 90-year-old Chicago woman who accuses a popular Danish-American restauranteur of collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. In a virtual event presented by Gramercy Books at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Balson will be in conversation with Ohio State University professor of history and law, David Stebenne. Tickets cost $5, or $30 that includes a copy of “Defending Britta Stein.” For more information or to register, go to www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Texas rally launches day of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women's rights advocates gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest against the country's most restrictive abortion law, launching a series of 660 marches around the United States in support of reproductive freedom. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters assembled in sweltering...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
City
Bexley, OH
City
Delaware, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#The Week Of#Virtual Event#Sex#Art#Danish American#Nazis#Gramercy Books#Ohio State University#The Bexley Public Library#Ohio Wesleyan University

Comments / 0

Community Policy