Meet the Authors: Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 26

• Ronald H. Balson: The National Jewish Book Award winner has a new thriller — “Defending Britta Stein,” about a 90-year-old Chicago woman who accuses a popular Danish-American restauranteur of collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. In a virtual event presented by Gramercy Books at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Balson will be in conversation with Ohio State University professor of history and law, David Stebenne. Tickets cost $5, or $30 that includes a copy of “Defending Britta Stein.” For more information or to register, go to www.gramercybooksbexley.com.