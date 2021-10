So far, 2021 might not have lived up to everyone’s expectations. But at least it was a good summer for the pawpaws. On Two Boots Farm, her property northwest of Baltimore, Elisa Lane cultivates an orchard’s worth of pawpaws, a fruit that’s native to eastern North America and tastes like a cross between a banana and a mango. “This year we had a great spring and have had enough rain to allow the fruit to size up,” Lane says. “We are enjoying a record harvest!”

