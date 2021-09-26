California Statewide Fire Summary for Saturday, September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021 - More than 9,800 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 11 major wildfires and one extended attack wildfire in California. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 34 initial attack wildfires across the state. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 7,641 wildfires that have burned more than 2.4 million acres in California. In comparison, during the same time last year, there were 8,396 fires, which burned more than 3.69 million acres.