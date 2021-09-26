Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson; Warren Patches to Areas of Dense Fog this Morning Recent rainfall and high pressure have resulted in areas of dense fog to form along river valleys and across portions of south central KY including the Lake Cumberland region and Bowling Green. If traveling, be prepared for sudden changes to visibility. Allow for extra distance between you and other vehicles. Conditions should improve shortly after sunrise. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and your local media for the latest weather updates.