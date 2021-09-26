Padres eliminated from playoff contention after frustrating loss

Okay, that’s an exaggeration. He’s a three-time champion, an accomplishment just nine others have done, and there’s a lot of reasons why he managed for 25 years. However, he has a losing record, even when you factor in his 77 postseason games, which is where his success comes from. Bochy left the game after the 2019 season, after piloting the Giants to 77 wins and third place in the National League West. Gabe Kapler, who replaced Bochy, kept the Giants in playoff contention until the final day in 2020, before turning the Giants into 100 game-winners, something Bochy never did, in just his second season in San Francisco.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO