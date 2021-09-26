CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres eliminated from playoff contention after frustrating loss

By Sam Evans
eastvillagetimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres playoff chances were finally snuffed out by a 10-8 loss in a ten-inning affair that proved very symbolic of the extremely disappointing Padres season. Slam Diego returned via a Manny Machado grand slam in the fifth inning, but poor pitching and crucial fielding mistakes cost the Padres before Daniel Hudson allowed the two runs that made the difference in the extra frame. The Padres went down on just ten pitches in the tenth, putting the final touches on the script of the tragedy that is the Padres season.

