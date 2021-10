You have to love this NFL grind, don’t you? It’s truly a week-to-week league, and one can never get too high after a win or too low after a loss. The anguish of watching the Tennessee Titans stink up Nissan Stadium with a pathetic showing in Week 1’s home opener has been replaced with the elation that can only come from winning a shootout on the road in dramatic come-from-behind fashion.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO