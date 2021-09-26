Why Alcohol Might Be Hard To Find In These States
States across the country have begun to suffer from the latest shortage: alcohol. Recently, NPR reported that Vermont, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio are among the states that could see a bit of a dry spell. Certain states, such as Virginia and Pennsylvania, have started to limit the amounts of particular liquors you can purchase. Liquor stores in some states have run out of specific items. So depending on where you are, loading up on popular options like Patrón tequila will be tough.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0