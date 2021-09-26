NOVA MAY HAVE LOST TO PENN STATE, BUT CATS COVERED THE 29!

Villanova’s Daniel Smith was 20-of-34 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to Penn State. Nearly half of those yards were accounted for by Rayjoun Pringle, who had four catches for 107 yards and the two scores. He got away from the defense for a 57-yard touchdown reception at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter and later caught a 17-yard pass from Smith for another score with 1:28 to play in the game.