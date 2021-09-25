CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Marinopolous Throws Five TDs in 41-7 Victory

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, N.Y. - Graduate student George Marinopolous connected on 21 of 25 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 41-7 victory over St. John Fisher College in the final non-league game of the regular season for both teams. The Engineers remain perfect at 4-0, while the Cardinals lose for the second straight week and fall to 2-2. Marinopolous missed on only four passes for an .875 completion percentage, which is the third best in a single game in school history. He entered the season with the second and third best single season completion percentages in school history and is currently first in career completion percentage (.605). On Saturday, he connected with 10 different receivers, including seniorPeter Lombardi, who had 10 receptions for 86 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Palmer, another senior, had a 24-yard touchdown catch and junior Gil Goldsmith added a nine-yard TD.

