2 killed, 1 hospitalized in early morning Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a domestic-related murder-suicide shooting that left a girl and man dead, and a mother severely injured Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 3:27 a.m., and officers responded to the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue.

A 10-year-old girl, and 35-year-old Nathan L. White II, of Norfolk, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say she remains in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, White shot the 10-year-old girl and her mother before shooting himself.

Neighbors are shocked to learn of the deadly shooting.

"I think its crazy. I cant believe it! What would make somebody want to do that." one neighbor said.

Joe Joe lived a few houses down from 35-year-old Nathan White II and the 30-year old woman who has not been identified.

"I walk by here all the time and they stay to themselves I guess," Joe Joe said.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified says he is saddened to learn the 10-year old girl was fatally shot.

"I had several conversations with them over the course of 6 or 7 years while they’ve been residents in the area. They are very friendly. The little girl was very bright and I understand she was tutoring and helping several of the little neighbors in the neighborhood," the neighbor said.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and they are not seeking any additional suspects related to the shooting.

