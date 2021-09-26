CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

One dead, another hospitalized after crash involving deer

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
One man is dead and another person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash involving a deer.

The accident happened around 2:15 Sunday morning on US-131 southbound near mile marker 56 in Martin Township.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Deputy Eric Speese at 269-673-0500.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

