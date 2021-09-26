CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This One Thing Could Predict Dementia, Says Study

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZbzX_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

You can't predict if you'll get dementia but there are predictive factors—and researchers believe they have discovered a new one. "People with dementia may experience increased levels of pain 16 years before their diagnosis, according to research," reports the National Institute on Aging. "The study, funded in part by NIA and published in Pain, is the first to examine the link between pain and dementia over an extended period." Read on to see what pain they mean— and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

Pain is a Correlate or Symptom of Dementia, Study Finds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGT3T_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

"Dementia and chronic pain both cause changes to the brain and can affect a person's brain health," says the NIA. "Although many people who have dementia also have chronic pain, it is unclear whether chronic pain causes or accelerates the onset of dementia, is a symptom of dementia, or is simply associated with dementia because both are caused by some other factor. The recent study, led by researchers at Université de Paris, examined the timeline of the association between dementia and self-reported pain by analyzing data from a study that has been gathering data on participants for as many as 27 years."

The researchers measured pain a few different ways: pain intensity, which is how much bodily pain a participant experiences, and pain interference, which is how much a participant's pain affects his or her daily activities.

Some "associations were evident for a mean follow-up of 6.2 years." "These associations were stronger when the mean follow-up for incidence of dementia was 3.2 years," say authors. "In conclusion, these findings suggest that pain is a correlate or prodromal symptom rather than a cause of dementia."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbSMW_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

This is not the first time a connection has been found between health issues and dementia. "Several conditions known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease — such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol — also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's," reports the Alzheimer's Association. "Some autopsy studies show that as many as 80% of individuals with Alzheimer's disease also have cardiovascular disease….Regular physical exercise may be a beneficial strategy to lower the risk of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Exercise may directly benefit brain cells by increasing blood and oxygen flow in the brain. Because of its known cardiovascular benefits, a medically approved exercise program is a valuable part of any overall wellness plan." Read on for simple tricks to avoid deadly dementia, according to the experts at Stanford Health Care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi2a8_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

Exercise can reduce your risk—as can movement of any kind, including cooking. "Several prospective studies have looked at middle-aged people and the effects of physical exercise on their thinking and memory in later life," reports the Alzheimer's Society. "Combining the results of 11 studies shows that regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia by about 30 per cent. For Alzheimer's disease specifically, the risk was reduced by 45 per cent." You can do aerobic exercise for 20–30 minutes a day. "However, physical exercise does not just mean playing a sport or running. It can also mean a daily activity such as brisk walking, cleaning or gardening. One study found that the risk of Alzheimer's disease can be reduced by daily physical tasks such as cooking and washing up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmmv2_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

"…by learning new hobbies, reading, or solving crossword puzzles," advises Stanford. "The Bronx 20-year longitudinal Aging Study found that self-reported crossword puzzle use was associated with a 2.54 year delay in dementia onset, which suggests that similar to education, mentally stimulating activities may help delay the onset of symptoms, but on their own they cannot prevent dementia," reports Cognitive Vitality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDd4o_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

The New York Times reported on the connection between dementia and a healthy weight just last year: "Compared with people of normal weight (body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9), overweight people with a B.M.I. of 25 to 29.9 were 27 percent more likely to develop dementia, and the obese, with a B.M.I. of 30 or higher, were 31 percent more likely to become demented." It continued: "The researchers also found that women with central obesity — a waist size larger than 34.6 inches — were 39 percent more likely to develop dementia than those with normal waist size. Fat around the middle was not associated with a higher dementia risk in men."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcS1Y_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

How should you eat to prevent dementia? "One diet that shows some promising evidence is the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, and other seafood; unsaturated fats such as olive oils; and low amounts of red meat, eggs, and sweets," reports the NIH. "A variation of this, called MIND (Mediterranean–DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) incorporates the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which has been shown to lower high blood pressure, a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnfL0_0c8Q1NAL00
iStock

"…including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol," says Stanford. Complications from these issues can lead to a further health decline that can lead to dementia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNugv_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

Socializing keeps your brain active. "Some types of mental exercises may have the added benefit of connecting you with others socially, which also may improve your mental health," says the Alzheimer's Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y08A2_0c8Q1NAL00
Shutterstock

Smoking can lead to a number of diseases, including dementia. "It is known that smoking increases the risk of vascular problems, including via strokes or smaller bleeds in the brain, which are also risk factors for dementia. In addition, toxins in cigarette smoke increase oxidative stress and inflammation, which have both been linked to developing of Alzheimer's disease," says the Alzheimer's Society. So practice these good habits, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Dementia Risk#Stanford#Nia#Universit De Paris
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Things to Never Do After Age 50, Say Experts

You know how to stay healthy after 50, right? Eat less processed food, move more, et cetera. Well, yes. But the reality is, maintaining optimum health in middle age and beyond is a bit more complicated—experts say you should avoid lapsing into some common (but often overlooked) bad habits. These are five things you should never do after age 50. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You Have Dementia and Aren't Aging "Normally"

What are the signs you have dementia and it's not just "normal" aging? There are a few and they're important to know. For although you may joke, at times, that you had a "brain fart," or struggle to remember so-and-so's name, a certain pattern of behavior can be more alarming. "Normal aging may include weakening muscles and bones, stiffening of arteries and vessels, and some age-related memory changes that may show as: Occasionally misplacing car keys. Struggling to find a word but remembering it later. Forgetting the name of an acquaintance," says the CDC. But read on to see the signs of actual dementia; we've listed 7 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health.com

Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Everyone Should Know

Parkinson’s disease symptoms can include tremor and trouble with movement, along with emotional and cognitive changes. Parkinson's disease symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some people may have range of motor symptoms, like tremor, stiffness, and slow movements. Others may also experience the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as anxiety, cognitive changes, and loss of smell.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
HEALTH
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Obesity, Says Study

Obesity, the second leading cause of preventable death in the country, impacts over 42 percent of American adults in the United States—and the chronic disease is becoming increasingly prevalent. There are a number of side effects of having a dangerously inflated BMI, including organ system damage leading to different issues such as diabetes, joint disease, gastroesophageal reflux, and being more susceptible to disease and viruses, such as COVID-19. Now a recent study has identified another major side effect of obesity. Read on to find out what it is and about science-backed steps you can take to prevent obesity. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Ladders

This hormone could be the key to fighting Alzheimer’s

A 2021 study from Harvard School of Medicine reports that irisin, a hormone secreted by muscles during exercise, is a key to the fight against Alzheimer’s. Irisin is a recently discovered hormone. It was found just nine years ago in 2012 in the skeletons of lab mice and has since become a hot topic in the medical community. At first, researchers linked irisin to both weight loss and thermoregulation. But irisin was eventually linked to Alzheimer’s in a surprising way.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ladders

If you do this activity regularly, you could put yourself at risk for Alzheimer’s

This article was updated on September 23, 2021. Recent clinical literature suggests that the most active compound in marijuana, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can effectively mitigate symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and even certain types of cancer. However, research finds habitual marijuana users could be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease.
SCIENCE
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy