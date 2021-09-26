CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the fastest android version for samsung t510?

 6 days ago

What is the fastest android version for samsung t510? I'm waiting for answers from those who really know. This device with 3GB ram became very slow as it was updated. I use firefow as a browser and it has adblocker plugins on it. but when I open several tabs at the same time, it now freezes and when I switch between applications, the pages in the open tabs are restarted automatically. In this case, what I'm reading or watching is canceled and I'm getting cancer.

Phone Arena

Be glad that this is not your 5G iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 series was just officially released on Friday. Already, we have a sighting of the first shattered iPhone of the season. Twitter tipster Ben Geskin tweeted the image of an iPhone 13 Pro with the rear glass severely shattered. While the rear panel uses Gorilla Glass, the phone must have suffered quite a drop to end up looking the way it does in the photo.
xda-developers

Android 11’s auto-reset permissions feature is coming to older OS versions

With Android 11, Google introduced auto-revoking permissions that barred unused apps from accessing sensitive permissions granted by the user. While this privacy feature currently remains exclusive to Android 11 and above devices, it will soon be trickling down to older versions of Android — all the way back to Android 6.0.
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
thegamerhq.com

Hitman 2 Gold Edition APK Download Latest Version For Android

Hitman 2 Gold Edition APK Download Latest Version For Android. Hitman 2 gold edition Repack Free Download contains all necessary files. The uploaded game includes all updated files. It is full offline or standalone Hitman 2 gold edition Repack Download for compatible Windows versions. Hitman 2 Gold Edition Repack –...
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 to be one of the most compact Android flagships around, will have 3,700 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is easily one of the most-awaited devices of late. The flagship series from Samsung that is expected to go live sometime early in 2022, is being leaked on a spree by the likes of Ice Universe. And now, the same leakster has revealed that the most economical S22 device – Samsung Galaxy S22 – will feature a 3700 mAh battery.
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
SamMobile

Google is bringing Samsung-like foldable optimizations to stock Android

Samsung has made various hardware and software-related improvements with its foldable smartphones over the past couple of years. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the company introduced One UI 3.1.1, which brings multi-column UI to many stock apps and multitasking improvements. Now, it is being reported that Google could bring such improvements with the next version of Android.
xda-developers

How to Migrate your WhatsApp Data from iPhone to Android (Samsung Galaxy phones)

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services all over the world. While it has improved over the years with new features and additions, one major caveat was the inability to transfer chats across platforms. WhatsApp does offer backup and restore functionality but it only works when switching from one Android to another, or one iPhone to another.
SamMobile

An Android 11 feature is coming to your Samsung phone… without Android 11

Google’s been making Android more secure with every major new release. One way Android keeps your data secure is through app permissions, with recent versions of the OS asking you to allow or deny an app from accessing device features such as camera or location the first time you install and run it so you have greater control over your privacy.
The Independent

Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ review: A premium Android tablet that outperforms the iPad pro

Launched in late 2020, the Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ is the best Android tablet you can buy today.Designed to rival the newest iPad pro in terms of raw performance, display and build quality, the Samsung Galaxy tab S7+ marks a high-point for the growing Android tablet market.The luscious 12.4in screen is a Samsung-made OLED panel with bright, popping colours and deep contrast between areas of darkness and light. The 120Hz refresh rate gives a silky smooth scrolling experience throughout, and the 16:10 aspect ratio (nearer to widescreen than the rival iPad) is better suited to watching movies and TV....
The Independent

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft announces new version of its dual-screen folding Android phone

Microsoft has launched the second version of its Surface Duo 2 smartphone, a dual-screen folding device that runs Google’s Android operating system.The software giant is touting new dual-screen experiences for its office apps, as well as gaming and streaming, on brighter and larger displays. The old Duo had a 60Hz 8.1-inch screen while fully opened, while the new one has increased that to a 90Hz and 8.3-inches.Much like the Surface Laptop Studio, which Microsoft also launched at its event today, the Surface Duo 2 can be used in several modes due to its hinge: a ‘book’ mode for general...
howtogeek.com

What’s the Latest Version of iOS for iPhone and iPadOS for iPad?

Apple’s iPhone runs the iOS operating system, while iPad run iPadOS—based on iOS. You can find the installed software version and upgrade to the latest iOS right from your Settings app if Apple still supports your device. Table of Contents. Why Can't I Update to iOS 15?. The Latest Major...
Android Authority

An Android version of Wallpaper Engine is coming soon

An Android version of Wallpaper Engine should arrive in October or early November. You’ll need the original Windows version of the app so you can sync wallpapers via LAN. Those wallpapers can be fully dynamic, including music visualizers. An Android version of the popular PC wallpaper app Wallpaper Engine is...
9to5Google

One UI 4.0 Beta: Top new features in Android 12 for Samsung devices [Video]

Although we’re almost ready for the stable Android 12 update to arrive on Pixel devices, the rest of the industry is just beginning to roll out their own flavors of the latest stable OS. Samsung is next with One UI 4.0, and although effectively Beta 1, we’ve been working out what the top new features are for intrepid Galaxy device enthusiasts.
ZDNet

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: Samsung Google partnership means Android users can confidently ignore the Apple Watch

Samsung has offered smartwatch options for eight years, but the Apple Watch is the default for many people in large part because of its vast support for apps, refined user interface, and ability to serve as an iPhone companion. Android smartphone users can't use an Apple Watch, however, and with the recent Google and Samsung partnership we finally see a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch that can challenge Apple for the title of best smartwatch.
