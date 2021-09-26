What is the fastest android version for samsung t510?
What is the fastest android version for samsung t510? I'm waiting for answers from those who really know. This device with 3GB ram became very slow as it was updated. I use firefow as a browser and it has adblocker plugins on it. but when I open several tabs at the same time, it now freezes and when I switch between applications, the pages in the open tabs are restarted automatically. In this case, what I'm reading or watching is canceled and I'm getting cancer.forum.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0