Poas Volcano isn’t just a mountain built with magma. In common with so many other volcanoes, Poas also houses farms, people, and forests full of birds. Strawberries are grown year round, visit the area and young locals will let you know. They hold up boxes of strawberries as you drive past, loudly exclaiming, “Fresas! Freeesas!” Soaking up nutrients from volcanic soils and shaded with black fabric, the small fruits are a tasty piece of Poas. In the pastures, Holsteins munch lush grass and make future cheese where cloud forest once stood. Luckily, not all of the land on Poas has been shorn of trees. Remnant, epiphyte covered members of the old cloud forest still dot the open areas, patches persist and, in the national park and on the northern slopes of the volcano, more extensive areas of forest thrive.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO