Gov. Murphy misses the moment by refusing to say the word: reparations | Opinion

What's in a poll? In New Jersey, it could be anything. When I see these different polls come out where the pollsters take 4 days to call about 800 people asking various questions about who they're voting for and why I don't really care about the why. I care about the who. In my listener poll of 948 over 24 hours, the overwhelming winner was Jack Ciattarelli.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO