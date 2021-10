The Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State has already won more games in 2021 than it did all of last season, and Nebraska hung tough with Oklahoma in a close 16-23 loss last weekend. Michigan State is 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Nebraska is 2-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Spartans are favored by five points in the latest Michigan State vs. Nebraska odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 52.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO