Designer Shelly Rosenberg Brings Accessible Design to the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House
This year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House is a must-see. As always, there’s a surprise around every corner, from a sky-map constellation wall to a “Sinners Lounge” accessible only through a secret passageway. But what I didn’t expect was to be so emotionally moved by Dallas designer Shelly Rosenberg. Her “Victoria’s Sanctuary” pays homage to a seven-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome.candysdirt.com
