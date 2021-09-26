CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Shelly Rosenberg Brings Accessible Design to the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House

By Elaine Raffel
This year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House is a must-see. As always, there’s a surprise around every corner, from a sky-map constellation wall to a “Sinners Lounge” accessible only through a secret passageway. But what I didn’t expect was to be so emotionally moved by Dallas designer Shelly Rosenberg. Her “Victoria’s Sanctuary” pays homage to a seven-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome.

homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
Dirt

Livin’ Large in a Tiny Flat With an Impeccable London Location

Click here to read the full article. This skinny flat may not have that much room but that room is in London! There’s just something so adorable about a small home. It may hearken back to our youthful fantasies of living in a doll’s house, but, it seems, especially when the tiny space is in London, it’s particularly irresistible. This famously narrow building — just six feet across at its skinniest — just so happens to be in a very sought after, lovely, leafy part of the capital, South Kensington SW7. Thurloe Square, its more precise location, is between South Kensington tube...
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Alice Constance Austin Designed Houses Without Kitchens in 1917

In many posts about kitchen design, I have tried to answer the question: Why do kitchens look the way they do? I noted that it is more than just about cooking. "Kitchen design, like every other kind of design, is not just about how things look; it is political. It is social. In kitchen design, it is all about the role of women in society. You can't look at kitchen design without looking at sexual politics."
LIFESTYLE
theapopkavoice.com

Contemporary Design Ideas You Can Steal For Your Next House Makeover

Designing your own home is an amazing experience as you get to design the space in a way that reflects who you are and what you love. But, when it comes time to design the exterior of your house, things can be difficult because there are so many design options available to choose from. This article will share contemporary design ideas that you can steal for your next house makeover!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

Design Milk + Heymat Bring Modern Design to Your Doorstep

We don’t want the party to stop! So we’re continuing to celebrate Design Milk’s 15th anniversary by rolling out another special collaboration – this time with Heymat. The brand is one we know and love, making this exclusive doormat design really special to us. The “Diamond” mat is the second launch in our lineup of anniversary products, featuring a look inspired by the sleek lines of modern architecture and bold graphic elements. And it’s black and white, naturally! Choose from two sizes: 60 x 85cm and 85 x 150cm and make your modern doormat needs come true.
LIFESTYLE
Dallas News

Alex Perry snags Kips Bay Decorator Show House listing

Designers from around the country are bringing their vision to the classic Georgian residence at 5138 Deloache in Old Preston Hollow for Dallas’ 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House. It will be open to the public from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24, with all ticket proceeds going to charity. Afterward,...
DALLAS, TX
Domaine

11 Designer-Approved Ways to Decorate With Ecru

No matter what your style, you probably have at least one room in your house with neutral colors and we bet it features some ecru, even if you've never heard of the word "ecru." Described as the color of unbleached linen, this neutral shade is what we would consider a classic base color.
INTERIOR DESIGN
papercitymag.com

An Evening of Margaritas and Decorators Dishing Ahead of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Nazira Handal, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) Wells Abbott extended a dinner invite to all the talents involved with this year’s upcoming Kips Bay Decorator Show House as well as some of their design world colleagues, including Cathy Kincaid (who participated in last year’s inaugural event) and fans (that was likely why I made the guest list). It was akin to a college cafeteria with a bunch of bleary-eyed coeds coming in for another cup of coffee and some nosh. Don’t get me wrong, spirits were high and the crowd was enthusiastic about the work they were doing and how their rooms were looking. I know it will all be stunning.
DALLAS, TX
mansionglobal.com

Designer Rodrigo Vargas on Bringing Ultra Luxury to Oakland

Los Angeles-based designer Rodrigo Vargas recently created the interiors for The Atlas, a luxury tower that’s the tallest residential building in Oakland, California. Set in the heart of the downtown district, it signals a changing district. This 40-story luxury tower, developed by Carmel Partners, offers 633 luxury apartments, from studios...
DESIGN
thefoothillsfocus.com

Kendallwood Design brings creativity to remodel projects

Dale Kendall’s introduction into woodworking began in high school, when he built grandfather clocks. After that, he turned to furniture building, specifically high-end, custom furniture. What happened next paved the way to his woodworking career and Kendallwood Design. Kendall created furniture to resemble antique pieces, which made a big impact...
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

4 Interior Design Ideas To Bring Urban Flair To Your Home

Are you no longer thrilled or in love with the traditional interior design of your home? Or maybe you just want to give it a gentle makeover for a welcome change? Whichever the case may be, adding a hint of urban flair might be all you need to spruce up your interior design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dallas News

Brokerage to list Kips Bay show house

For the past 48 years, Kips Bay has been creating spectacular decorator show houses to raise money for charity in New York City. Last year, the Kips Bay organization chose Dallas as the third location for its show houses because of the city’s strong philanthropic and design communities. The first Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas took place in Preston Hollow. This year, 25 renowned designers are infusing imaginative updates into a traditional Georgian home at 5138 Deloache Ave., again in Preston Hollow. Once the event is over, Allie Beth Allman & Associates will bring the listing to market.
DALLAS, TX
kldjfb.xyz

Houston interior designers share how to create beauty at home at the Access Design event

Four top Houston interior designers will speak at the October Access Design event, on topics important to creating beautiful and functional living spaces. The quarterly event, co-hosted by the Houston Design District and Houston Chronicle, will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8 at Meredith O’Donnell, 7150 Old Katy Road. Tickets are $10; falldesignweek2021.eventbrite.com.
INTERIOR DESIGN
