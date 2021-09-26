CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau Huskies Conference Champs! Down South 42-7!

By Klas Stolpe
Cover picture for the articleThe Juneau Huskies celebrate their 42-7 conference title win over South Anchorage on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - How to win a conference title: The senior quarterback orchestrates the offense, the senior running back scores twice, the junior receiver scores three times, the junior back once, the senior linebacker intercepts a pass, and the senior Homecoming King intercepts two passes and kicks seven extra points - that was how the Juneau Huskies defeated the South Anchorage Wolverines 42-7 on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field to win the Cook Inlet Conference title.

