Soccer

Kylian Mbappe caught on camera complaining about Neymar in PSG win

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauricio Pochettino's struggle to juggle the plethora of egos at Paris Saint-Germain continued on Saturday night, as Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera moaning about teammate Neymar. The Parisiens had just recovered from Lionel Messi's refusal to shake his coach's hand after being substituted in the 2-1 win over Lyon...

www.90min.com

Comments / 1

Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Julian Draxler
#Psg#Parisiens#French#Brazilian
