Blackness and Latinidad are not mutually exclusive. Here's what it means to be Afro-Latino in America

Joel Alvarado was 6 years old when his mother pulled him aside and asked him to be discreet as he was getting ready to meet his grandmother in Puerto Rico. "She made me aware that my grandmother was much darker than my other relatives, especially from her side of the family, and she didn't want me to say anything out of turn or something about her skin color," said Alvarado, 50, the executive vice president of the Atlanta-based government relations firm Ohio River South.