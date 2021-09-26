Blazers Rout Roos for First ASC Victory

JACKSON, Miss. - The Blazers picked up their first ASC win of the season on Saturday in a 41-14 rout of the Austin College 'Roos. The Blazers got off to a fast start on Saturday night driving down the field early in the first half. Deep in Austin College territory, Mayowa Asagunla hit a wide open Brooks Brymer in the end zone for the opening score. The touchdown capped off a 70-yard drive across nine plays. Shortly after the Blazers added to their lead when Constantine Hontzas drilled a 38-yard field goal which put Belhaven up 10-0.