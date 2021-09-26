CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Blazers Rout Roos for First ASC Victory

belhaven.edu
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. - The Blazers picked up their first ASC win of the season on Saturday in a 41-14 rout of the Austin College 'Roos. The Blazers got off to a fast start on Saturday night driving down the field early in the first half. Deep in Austin College territory, Mayowa Asagunla hit a wide open Brooks Brymer in the end zone for the opening score. The touchdown capped off a 70-yard drive across nine plays. Shortly after the Blazers added to their lead when Constantine Hontzas drilled a 38-yard field goal which put Belhaven up 10-0.

blazers.belhaven.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Texas State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Asc#Texas Lutheran University#Austin College#American Football#The Austin College Roos

Comments / 0

Community Policy