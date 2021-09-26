CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI

Obituaries for September 26

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
John Lanakila Kalawe Jr., 78, of Hawaiian Paradise Park died Sept. 17 at home. Born in Koa‘e, Kapoho, he was a retired Hawaii County police sergeant, state sheriff’s deputy and owner of J. Kalawe Tax Service. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial services/celebration of life at 4 p.m. Face masks and social distancing Required. Livestreamed at oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: dodomortuary Password: M6AQ8Y. Survived by wife, Joann Pi‘ilani Kalawe of Hawaiian Paradise Park; daughter, Jaymie Uilani Kalawe of Keaukaha; sister, Maile Tavares of Hilo; brother in-law, Richard Marzo of Hawaiian Paradise Park; sister in-law, Evalani Marzo of Hilo and Shirleen Marzo of Honolulu; a grandson and granddaughter; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

