VICTORIA, Texas—Last month, the Victoria County Jail started taking in Nueces County Jail inmates. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin told me today the Victoria County Jail is housing between 16 to 20 Nueces County inmates per day, and that the Victoria County Jail is prepared to take up to 24 Nueces County inmates. Those inmates have been changing, either because they’re going to court in Nueces County or they’re being released by that county. Chief Deputy Franklin told me he thinks there will be still be Nueces County inmates in the Victoria County Jail by the end of the year. Chief Deputy Franklin said all problems have been solved, the Victoria County Jail is at about 50% capacity, and that Nueces County is paying to Victoria County $60 a day per inmate.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO