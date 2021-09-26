Blazers Earn First Conference Win against McMurry
JACKSON, Miss. - The Belhaven Blazers (3 - 3 - 1) men's soccer secure their first ASC win of the season as they caged the McMurry University War Hawks (2 - 6) by a final score of 1-0. Conference matches are the toughest games of the season. With the mid-afternoon, blazing sun beaming down on the field, it sets the proper battlefield to grind out a win in the Bowl. The Blazers were able to do that today thanks to another Dalton Morgan and Brady Jacobs combination.blazers.belhaven.edu
