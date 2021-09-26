Blazers Earn First Conference Win against McMurry

On Sept. 17, the CPP volleyball team competed against the Stanislaus State Warriors at Fitzpatrick Arena, resulting in their seventh consecutive win of the season. They quickly trailed 4-0 in the first set, but it didn’t take too long for the Broncos to respond on offense and defense as they were able to fend off the warriors to win the first set 25-19. With eight total ties throughout the second set, a late offensive surge propelled the broncos to a 25-22 advantage. By the end of the third set, the Broncos claimed victory with a 25-16 score.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO