NEW YORK — Bryce Harper as a one-man Phillies offense has been a popular, repeatable narrative over these last few weeks. One problem: It isn’t true. Jean Segura has been a worthy sidekick to the hottest hitter on the planet and prohibitive favorite for the National League MVP award. And although Harper came through yet again here Saturday night, capping an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-run double to provide the winning margin in a 5-3 win over the New York Mets, Segura delivered two tone-setting swings.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO