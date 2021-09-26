Frustrating times for all on the homelessness front | Editorial

We begin today’s latest depressing update on Chico’s homeless situation with an actual dose of good news: Everhart Village. As we reported August 5, the planned temporary shelter community is inching closer to reality in Chico. It will contain sleeping cabins for 20 to 24 people who are experiencing homelessness and have been referred by Butte County Behavioral Health because of mental illness. That’s huge; it should be painfully obvious to everyone that until there’s a bigger statewide and national commitment to the addiction and mental health problems among the homeless, this situation isn’t likely to change.