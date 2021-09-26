ISLAND HISTORY: Visiting historic places on Kauai with Holbrook “Hobey” Goodale
Holbrook “Hobey” Goodale (1923-2014) of Kaua‘i was a descendant of American Protestant missionaries to Hawai‘i William Harrison Rice and Mary Sophia Hyde Rice. His great-grandfather, William Hyde Rice, had been Kaua‘i’s governor under Queen Lili‘uokalani. Charles Rice, his grandfather, owned Kipu Sugar Plantation and Kipu Ranch, and his mother, Juliet Rice Wichman, founded the Kaua‘i Museum.www.thegardenisland.com
