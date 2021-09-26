Positive News for Georgia’s Growing Economy

How it can actually be a healthy component in an economy’s growth. Inflation is the concept that the cost of goods and services increases over time. What $10 can purchase today is more than $10 will be able to purchase ten or twenty years from now. As the price of goods and services increases over time, the purchasing power of that $10 diminishes. Many interpret inflation as having a negative impact on their lives since they must spend more to purchase the same items. However, inflation can actually be a healthy component in an economy’s growth.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO