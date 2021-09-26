CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Positive News for Georgia’s Growing Economy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that 2020 was a tough year for families and businesses worldwide, and Georgia families and businesses were no exception. Georgians are blessed, however, to have been able to continue providing for their families without state government standing in their way, as we saw in so many other states. This meant that Georgia’s economy, although suffering some setbacks last year, remained largely stable and growing.

KPVI Newschannel 6

Lee: Education is key to growing the state's economy

Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in Hendersonville on Friday as the keynote speaker for COMPASS’s annual Speaker Series Luncheon. The non-profit organization Community Outreach Making Partnerships at Sumner Schools promotes partnerships between local businesses and schools to provide more opportunities and resources for Sumner County students and teachers. Those...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Virginia’s economy is at risk

The Sept. 21 news article “GOP governors draw battle line over vaccine mandates” noted that in a recent debate between Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor, and Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, Mr. Youngkin said of coronavirus vaccinations that “individuals should be allowed to make that decision on their own.” I question whether a candidate for Virginia governor who considers public health responsibility a matter of individual choice is someone we can trust to lead us through this crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Iberian

Louisiana's economy is not growing as expected, here's how employers are coping

BATON ROUGE, La. - It's been two weeks since the film production Shawn Bohte was working on wrapped, and he's back searching for a new job in the New Orleans area. Bohte, 51, has applied to at least 50 jobs in recent days, mostly in sales where he has decades of experience. He holds an associates degree in business administration but hasn't gotten any good leads lately as he's hoping to find a job that pays at least $15 an hour.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s economy is growing with fewer workers. Analysts say that’s unusual.

Colorado’s economy is growing despite fewer overall workers, state budgetary analysts said Tuesday. In the quarterly economic forecast, analysts said they expect the state legislature to have $15.3 billion to spend out of the General Fund (which covers education and health care spending, among other areas) for the fiscal year that ends June 30. That’s a 7.2% increase from last fiscal year, and the analysts forecast increases of about 4% in each of the next two fiscal years.
COLORADO STATE
q957.com

Regional economy still growing, but confidence dropping

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota and the Dakotas to Arkansas, has remained above growth neutral for 16 of the last 17 months. Ernie Goss, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group, says while...
YANKTON, SD
physicianspractice.com

Inflation’s impact on consumers and the economy

How it can actually be a healthy component in an economy’s growth. Inflation is the concept that the cost of goods and services increases over time. What $10 can purchase today is more than $10 will be able to purchase ten or twenty years from now. As the price of goods and services increases over time, the purchasing power of that $10 diminishes. Many interpret inflation as having a negative impact on their lives since they must spend more to purchase the same items. However, inflation can actually be a healthy component in an economy’s growth.
BUSINESS
wvtf.org

Va. News: New Ideas For Southwest Virginia's Economy

A traditional crop and a developing power source are the latest ideas for boosting the economy in Southwestern Virginia. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Louisiana Family Became 25th Richest Family For Four Days After Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion

A lot of us have wondered what we would do if the bank makes an error in our favor…which we know rarely ever happens. Wouldn’t it be awesome to wake up one morning and log into your account only to see an extra hundred or so hanging out in the account? Even the fact you can’t keep the extra cash doesn’t necessarily change the rush you may feel just seeing a little extra cash in the account, if even for a moment.
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
augustachronicle.com

A very big package is delivered: Amazon center in Columbia County opens officially

Columbia County’s new Amazon delivery center opened officially Friday, with Georgia’s governor praising economic development officials for landing the retail giant. Columbia County, and really the whole area – Richmond, Columbia – the teams down here are so good to work with, and we have that state-local partnership that makes us even stronger competing with other states around the country,” Gov. Brian Kemp said before touring the five-story, 450,000-square-foot robotic fulfillment facility at White Oak Business Park between Appling and Harlem.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
augustachronicle.com

Debt service on new James Brown Arena would be billed to taxpayers

If the Nov. 2 James Brown Arena bond referendum passes, property owners can expect to pay interest on it next year. Borrowing up to $240 million for construction carries interest expense expected to be $14.48 million over the first 18 months, said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority.
AUGUSTA, GA
bowdoinorient.com

Ending unemployment benefits was premature

Despite the rationale behind terminating extended unemployment benefits, there is little evidence to prove that it will lower unemployment. In response to the COVID-induced economic recession, the federal government increased unemployment benefits. Under the Unemployment Insurance Extended Benefits program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) offered a $600-a-week federal bonus to the unemployed on top of existing state-level benefits. Eventually, this bonus fell to $300 a week and was terminated nationwide this past Labor Day, September 4.
ECONOMY

