Positive News for Georgia’s Growing Economy
We all know that 2020 was a tough year for families and businesses worldwide, and Georgia families and businesses were no exception. Georgians are blessed, however, to have been able to continue providing for their families without state government standing in their way, as we saw in so many other states. This meant that Georgia’s economy, although suffering some setbacks last year, remained largely stable and growing.www.augustachronicle.com
