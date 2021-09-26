Multiple shell casings found after shots fired in Downtown Columbia

KMIZ Officers search near Fifth Street in downtown Columbia for evidence after shots were fired early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department responded to Broadway and 5th just after 3:30 Sunday morning after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

Crews on scene confirmed with CPD multiple shots were fired, with multiple shell casings being found on 5th street between Broadway and Cherry.

Police had 5th street blocked off from Broadway to Cherry street, searching the area with flashlights and placing multiple evidence markers.

No injuries or property damage were reported in relation to the shooting, with police saying no one has been arrested in relation to the shooting.

CPD told crews multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

This, comes just a week after two people were shot on 5th street just a block away, suffering from moderate injuries.

