CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Multiple shell casings found after shots fired in Downtown Columbia

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
KMIZ
Officers search near Fifth Street in downtown Columbia for evidence after shots were fired early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQP3E_0c8PoytB00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department responded to Broadway and 5th just after 3:30 Sunday morning after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

Crews on scene confirmed with CPD multiple shots were fired, with multiple shell casings being found on 5th street between Broadway and Cherry.

Police had 5th street blocked off from Broadway to Cherry street, searching the area with flashlights and placing multiple evidence markers.

No injuries or property damage were reported in relation to the shooting, with police saying no one has been arrested in relation to the shooting.

CPD told crews multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

This, comes just a week after two people were shot on 5th street just a block away, suffering from moderate injuries.

The post Multiple shell casings found after shots fired in Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys two homes as Moberly firefighters encounter water issues

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Problems with getting enough water delayed firefighters from extinguishing a blaze that destroyed two Moberly homes Thursday, the fire department said. Moberly firefighters were sent Thursday morning to 1045 West End St. W., where a one-and-a-half-story house was on fire, the Moberly Fire Department said in a news release. The fire was The post Fire destroys two homes as Moberly firefighters encounter water issues appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously injured in crash after hitting concrete culvert

COOPER, Mo. (KMIZ) One man was seriously injured in a Cooper County crash Saturday morning, after hitting a concrete culvert. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 35-year-old Rickey Thornton was driving a 2005 Honda CBR along Morgan County Drive near South Morgan Street, when he went off the left side of the The post One man seriously injured in crash after hitting concrete culvert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

3 people injured in golf cart crash in Miller County

MILLER, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hospitalized after a golf cart crash in Miller County on Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 34-year-old driver was driving along Sanabel Lane in Miller County when the golf cart started to skid along the roadway and then hit a reflective pole. The The post 3 people injured in golf cart crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal jury convicts man of drug trafficking at Camdenton hotel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal jury found a Kansas City man guilty of one count of trafficking meth from a Camdenton hotel on Wednesday. Anthony Martinez Harris, 48, was found guilty on Wednesday of one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute. Camdenton police responded to an employee at the Sleep Inn on The post Federal jury convicts man of drug trafficking at Camdenton hotel appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Owensville man hurt in crash on Highway 89

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Owensville, Missouri was taken to the hospital late Thursday night after a single-vehicle crash in Osage County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on Highway 89 at Route E. Troopers said Joshua H. Hollandsworth, 33, hit a stop sign, a guardrail, and two The post Owensville man hurt in crash on Highway 89 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shell Casings#Broadway#Police#Property Damage#Cpd#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County prosecutor to review fatal Columbia officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors in Miller County will review a deadly shooting involving a Columbia police officer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it gave the case to Miller County prosecutors for review on possible charges. The Boone County prosecutor's office says a judge appointed Miller County to serve as a special prosecutor. A Columbia The post Miller County prosecutor to review fatal Columbia officer-involved shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two men killed in crash on Highway 87 near California

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men are dead after a crash Wednesday night near California, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Highway 87 and Route C around 9 p.m. Troopers said Martin L. Fisher, 43, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, crashed his pickup truck into a semi after he failed The post Two men killed in crash on Highway 87 near California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missing Osage Beach woman found

Joyce D. Leathers was last seen late Monday when she went to bed, police said in a news release. She was missing by the time someone checked on her at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The post Missing Osage Beach woman found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured after motorcycle crashes into deer in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured Tuesday evening after hitting a deer while riding on a motorcycle in Saline County. Robert and Jennifer Edde traveled on Route H west of Norway Ave when the motorcycle hit a deer. The bike went off the right side of the road, and Robert and Jennifer were thrown from the motorcycle according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy