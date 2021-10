News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Much to the dismay of the global gambling community, Las Vegas casinos were forced to shut down for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, barely over a year after its major shut down, the world-renowned casinos in Las Vegas are surging back and are reaching unprecedented numbers in terms of economic activity. It’s estimated that the state of Nevada netted around $1.36 billion in the month of July 2021 from gamblers. Many of these gamblers are either locals or tourists who have flocked back to Nevada from all over the world.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO