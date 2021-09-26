21-year-old man charged in connection with Windchse shooting

A 21-year-old man has been jailed in connection with a murder that took place in the Windchase Shopping Center early Sunday morning.

Federico Soliz has been jailed after the Sunday morning shooting.

Police responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the shopping center early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Corpus Christi Police officers driving by 2000 Block of Airline Road, heard shots fired. They stopped at the center (located at 2033 Airline Rd.) and quickly apprehended a suspect.

Soliz was detained on the scene and shortly afterwards was detained.

Initially, no victims were found at the scene. Minutes later, a walk-in patient believed to be a victim of the shooting arrived at the hospital. The man, who has not been identified, is currently being treated for critical injuries, according to Corpus Christi Public Information Officer Gina Pena.

Responding officers closed off the parking lot and began taking information from witnesses. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available .