Have any other parents out there suddenly woken up one day and realized you don’t have kids anymore, you have teenagers? Did anyone else at times feel overwhelmed or unprepared to have conversations with them, now that they’ve entered this time of such significant change and complex challenge? Because yes, that has definitely been me. Raising my three sons, two that are now young men, is the greatest responsibility of my life. And now more than ever, after a year of watching them tackle the – fine, I’ll say it – unprecedented task of high school and college during a pandemic, I see the heightened uncertainty, stress, and social pressure our teens are facing on a daily basis.

