11 charged in hazing death of Virginia college student

A Texas man who wanted to blow up an Amazon data center to disrupt the internet and upset "the oligarchy" was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, federal prosecutors said. The attempted attack in Virginia never occurred, and Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, was communicating with an undercover FBI agent instead of an explosives supplier, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO