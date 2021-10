Right on time, the coming fall has prompted the trees and shrubs of the high country to conduct their annual “I can present a better color display than you” contest. It’s a long and widespread contest with millions of contestants. We’ll probably never know who won but, if you are like me, you won’t care. This is the time of year many contest judges like me will jump into our cars, SUV’s and trucks to make our annual trek to places we haven’t seen since this time last year. We secretly hope to find that contest winner through the windows of our cars and in the lens’ of our cameras, cell phones, binoculars and spotting scopes.

