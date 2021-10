Australia’s former prime minister has accused China of being a bully and expressed enthusiastic support for Taiwan while visiting the democratically ruled island. “Nothing is more pressing right now than solidarity with Taiwan," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott told a conference Friday in Taiwan. China’s government has been seeking to isolate Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. It has stepped up military harassment of the island by flying fighter jets towards Taiwan, with a particularly large demonstration of force starting last Friday and continuing into this week.Abbott’s comments were to a conference organized by a think-tank...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO