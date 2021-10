LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As an estimated 500,000 containers are sitting on cargo ships off the Southern California coast, many are wondering how to handle the backlog. Few are more frustrated about the backlog at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, than truck drivers in the chaos. They say that a trucker shortage is not the problem, instead, the port needs to speed up wait times and have more dock help ready to offload.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO